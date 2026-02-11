Mumbai gets India's 1st 'musical road' on Coastal Road

Road is part of larger project to ease traffic woes

Besides being a cool first for India, it makes commuting a bit more interesting—and may encourage drivers to maintain the speed required for the melody to play.

The Coastal Road itself is a huge deal: it's an eight-lane expressway that is projected to be used by 130,000 vehicles daily and is expected to cut the journey from South Mumbai to the suburbs to about 40 minutes (down from two hours!).

With tunnels under iconic spots and dedicated bus lanes, it's changing how Mumbaikars get around.