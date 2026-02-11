Mumbai gets India's 1st 'musical road' on Coastal Road
Mumbai has rolled out India's first "musical road" on the new Coastal Road stretch.
Drive the northbound carriageway from Nariman Point toward Worli and, about 500 meters beyond the tunnel, at around 70-80km/h (some reports say a minimum of 60km/h), your car will actually play "Jai Ho" from Slumdog Millionaire—thanks to special grooves in the asphalt.
CM Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to inaugurate this fun upgrade, with signs along the way giving you a heads-up before you hit the tune.
Road is part of larger project to ease traffic woes
Besides being a cool first for India, it makes commuting a bit more interesting—and may encourage drivers to maintain the speed required for the melody to play.
The Coastal Road itself is a huge deal: it's an eight-lane expressway that is projected to be used by 130,000 vehicles daily and is expected to cut the journey from South Mumbai to the suburbs to about 40 minutes (down from two hours!).
With tunnels under iconic spots and dedicated bus lanes, it's changing how Mumbaikars get around.