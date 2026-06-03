Mumbai has just 45 days of water left

Mumbai is staring at a serious water crisis as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-average rainfall. The IMD's forecast indicates that India will receive only 90% of its long-period average rainfall. This has raised concerns in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which relies entirely on rainwater for its daily supply. According to the Indian Express, senior BMC officials held a closed-door meeting to plan for adequate potable water supply until summer 2027.

Water management Monitoring rainfall in catchment areas During the meeting, BMC officials were directed to closely monitor rainfall over lake catchment areas for the next two months. A senior official privy to the developments told The Indian Express, "While it is too early to take any steps, the recent forecast of 90% of the average rainfall is concerning as we have to ensure that Mumbai has sufficient water in its lakes till last until next monsoon season even if we do not receive rainfall in the lakes."

Crisis response Concerns over El Nino effects The El Nino weather system, which is linked to warmer conditions, has compounded the problem for Mumbai. An official warned that if the lakes don't get enough rain and Mumbai experiences intense heat in October, it could lead to faster evaporation of lake water. This would create a concerning situation during summers in 2027. As an immediate measure, the BMC plans to enhance vigilance over water tankers across Mumbai's filling points for equitable supply.

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Supply status Water cut to continue in Mumbai Currently, Mumbai is under a 10% water cut since May 15. Although no decision has been taken to increase the water cut yet, a decision will be made after monitoring lake levels over the next few months. "We will monitoring the situation over the next two - three months. Accordingly, we will decide our next course of action," a BMC source told the paper.

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