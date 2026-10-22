Mumbai heat reaches 37 to 38C, forecasts differ on cooling

Mumbai's been sweating it out with temperatures hitting 37 to 38 degrees Celsius, but there's a glimmer of hope: some weather watchers on X think things could get cooler from Friday.

Another account (@mumbaiweatheru1) expects maximum temperatures should drop gradually from next week, with 32 to 34 degrees Celsius and lows around 23 to 26 degrees Celsius in parts of Mumbai in the second half of the week.

Still, others warn there would be no appreciable relief for Mumbai till at least October 26, so don't pack away your fans just yet.