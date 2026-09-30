Mumbai heavy rain floods streets and diverts 11 incoming flights
India
Mumbai got a serious soaking on Tuesday, with heavy rain flooding streets and slowing down traffic, especially near the Andheri subway, where waterlogging was reported.
The downpour also caused chaos at Mumbai airport, forcing 11 incoming flights to be diverted to other cities.
Mumbai's western suburbs hardest hit
The western suburbs took the biggest hit, with Goregaon's Aarey Colony recording 64mm of rain. Juhu and Andheri weren't far behind, while eastern Powai also saw heavy showers.
In contrast, island city areas like Dharavi had much lighter rainfall.
Airlines including IndiGo and Air India had to reroute flights mostly to Surat and Ahmedabad, with several others diverted due to the weather.