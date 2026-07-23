Mumbai heavy rains disrupt Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Ahmedabad train services
Mumbai's heavy rains have seriously shaken up train travel on the Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Ahmedabad lines.
Western Railway had to pause services between Gholvad and Umbergaon Road because water levels got too high on a bridge, so a bunch of long-distance, suburban, and passenger trains are now canceled, delayed, or taking new routes.
Vande Bharat and Shatabdi not running
Big names like the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi Express aren't running today. If you were counting on the Churchgate-Dahanu Road local, that's cut short at Vangaon.
Some trains are ending early at stations like Udhna or Valsad, while others are being sent on detours or delayed by up to an hour.
Western Railway is asking everyone to double-check their train status before heading out, they're working to get things back on track as soon as possible.