Mumbai heavy rains disrupt Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Ahmedabad train services

Big names like the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi Express aren't running today. If you were counting on the Churchgate-Dahanu Road local, that's cut short at Vangaon.

Some trains are ending early at stations like Udhna or Valsad, while others are being sent on detours or delayed by up to an hour.

Western Railway is asking everyone to double-check their train status before heading out, they're working to get things back on track as soon as possible.