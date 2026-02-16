Mumbai hits above-normal highs; feels like summer already
India
Mumbai hit above-normal highs on Sunday, with Santacruz touching 35.2°C and Colaba reaching 33°C—both well above average for this time of year.
Even the nights are warmer than usual, making it feel like summer arrived early.
IMD explains the heat
The IMD says dry easterly winds and an anti-cyclonic weather pattern are behind the heat, and these conditions might stick around for a couple more days.
On top of that, air quality isn't great—Mumbai's AQI was a moderate 134, but some spots like Kherwadi saw much worse levels.
So if you're heading out, stay cool and keep an eye on the pollution!