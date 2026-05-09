Mumbai hits record 4,329MW power demand as suburbs surge

Mumbai heat drives over 3,400MW imports

Blame it on the summer heat and sticky pre-monsoon humidity. Officials say that's what's driving everyone to crank up their fans and air conditioners.

Local power plants could only cover a small chunk of Friday's needs, so over 3,400 megawatts had to be brought in from outside Mumbai.

Meanwhile, old underground cables meant some neighborhoods like Mahim and Dadar faced outages lasting up to eight hours this week, leaving residents frustrated with slow response times.

Officials warn demand could climb even higher soon.