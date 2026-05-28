Mumbai holds nearly half of India's data center capacity

India's data centers see $5B transactions

India's data center industry has seen $5 billion in transaction activity over the last three years, and with AI booming, could drive the deployment of 650,000 to 700,000 GPUs over the next five years, unlocking a $23 billion investment opportunity.

TEAM (Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai) has grown from 26 members to nearly 100 startup founders and operators across sectors.

They're teaming up with the Maharashtra government to build AI infrastructure and support homegrown innovation, hoping to keep India's AI market thriving despite global competition.