Mumbai immerses over 97% of Ganesh idols in 383 ponds
India
Mumbai just pulled off a major eco-friendly move this Ganpati festival: over 97% of Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds instead of lakes or rivers.
Out of 1,97,382 idols, 1,92,237 found their way into 383 specially set up ponds, helping protect the city's natural water bodies.
BMC gives free clay and paint
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) handed out free shadu clay and eco-friendly paint to idol makers and ran awareness drives so more people would choose greener options.
With over 25,000 civic staff on duty, Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi thanked devotees and Ganapati mandals for opting for artificial ponds and contributing toward an environment-friendly festival.