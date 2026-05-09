Mumbai installs 57-meter trash catch to prevent nearly 200t garbage
Mumbai is stepping up its game against marine pollution by installing floating trash booms, big barriers that catch garbage before it hits the sea.
The newest one, a 57-meter-long Trash Catch at Mahul nallah in Wadala, is expected to prevent nearly 200 tons of garbage from entering Mumbai's seas.
This project comes from a team-up between Bharat Clean Rivers Foundation and BMC.
Each boom grabs 1.5 tons daily
Here's how it works: the floating barrier scoops up waste and pushes it to one side, where cranes pick it up for proper disposal.
Mumbai now has 21 of these systems in action, each grabbing about 1.5 tons of floating trash daily and helping protect local beaches, mangroves, and sea life.
There are plans to add nine more, plus recycle collected waste for extra environmental impact.