Mumbai installs 57-meter trash catch to prevent nearly 200t garbage

Each boom grabs 1.5 tons daily

Here's how it works: the floating barrier scoops up waste and pushes it to one side, where cranes pick it up for proper disposal.

Mumbai now has 21 of these systems in action, each grabbing about 1.5 tons of floating trash daily and helping protect local beaches, mangroves, and sea life.

There are plans to add nine more, plus recycle collected waste for extra environmental impact.