Mumbai international passengers 91% unaffected amid Terminal 1 makeover
Good news if you're flying internationally from Mumbai; around 91% of all international passenger traffic won't be affected by the big Terminal 1 makeover.
Out of 50 airlines, 39 (like Emirates and Etihad) will keep running from Terminal 2 as usual in summer 2027, so travel plans should stay pretty smooth for most people.
Terminal 1 redesign increases capacity
Terminal 1 is getting a major redesign after structural audits flagged issues.
Once finished in March 2029, it'll handle one-third more passengers, up to 20 million a year.
To keep things running during construction, about 11 airlines may temporarily move some flights (around 16 daily departures) to the new Navi Mumbai Airport from the end of March 2027.
The goal: keep things efficient and minimize hassle while upgrading the airport for everyone.