Mumbai jeweler receives Lawrence Bishnoi gang's death threat
A Borivali-based jeweler got a chilling WhatsApp message in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on February 18, 2026, demanding ₹30 lakh and warning him he'd face the same fate as Baba Siddique if he didn't pay up in 24 hours.
When he refused, the demand dropped to ₹4 lakh—with instructions for part cash and part bank transfer.
The ongoing threats pushed him to file a police complaint.
Crime branch investigating calls and messages
Mumbai's crime branch is now digging into the calls and messages behind this case.
This isn't an isolated incident—just days earlier, police arrested suspects in another extortion attempt targeting a Vile Parle jeweler.
Names linked to Lawrence Bishnoi have appeared in several extortion and cyber-fraud cases across Maharashtra, and threats to public figures such as Ranveer Singh have also been reported.