Mumbai jeweler receives Lawrence Bishnoi gang's death threat India Feb 25, 2026

A Borivali-based jeweler got a chilling WhatsApp message in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on February 18, 2026, demanding ₹30 lakh and warning him he'd face the same fate as Baba Siddique if he didn't pay up in 24 hours.

When he refused, the demand dropped to ₹4 lakh—with instructions for part cash and part bank transfer.

The ongoing threats pushed him to file a police complaint.