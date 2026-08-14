Mumbai Kurla landslide kills 8 as NDRF ends 31-hour rescue
India
A tragic landslide hit Mumbai's Kurla area early Wednesday at 3:48am leaving eight people dead and seven injured after a hillside collapsed onto Gaushiya Chawl.
The rescue mission lasted over 31 hours, with the NDRF team working through tough conditions to recover everyone by Thursday afternoon.
Saddam Hussain Khan found under boulders
The narrow lanes made it impossible for heavy machines, so rescuers cleared debris by hand and used their bare hands and other manual means.
The last person found was Saddam Hussain Khan, a 28-year-old shopkeeper trapped under two massive boulders.
Despite tough obstacles, including huge rocks and tight spaces, the NDRF managed to save four survivors within the first five hours, including two kids.