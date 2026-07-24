Mumbai lakes near 70% yet 10% water cut stays
India
Mumbai's lakes are finally looking healthy again after the heavy monsoon: four out of seven have even overflowed.
Water stock is now at nearly 70%, up from below 10% in June.
Still, the city's 10% water cut isn't going away just yet.
BMC says lakes must reach 100%
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says it is playing it safe for long-term water security since all seven lakes need to hit 100% by September 30 before restrictions end.
Right now, all four lakes, Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar, are already overflowing.
With rainfall still unpredictable and stocks lower than last year, bans, like no filling swimming pools with municipal water, are also sticking around for now.