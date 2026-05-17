Mumbai launches delayed 16th Census as 24,500 staff begin mapping
Mumbai just launched the much-delayed 16th Census of India on May 16.
About 24,500 enumerators and supervisors, including teachers, ASHA workers, and BMC health department staff are out in the city, picking up kits and maps as they begin groundwork and map their assigned areas before house listing starts on May 19.
Enumerators start app collection May 19
Enumerators have three days to get familiar with their areas before collecting data via a mobile app starting May 19.
Each person is set to cover up to 850 homes, but crowded places like Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, with its tight lanes, are expected to be tricky.
Supervisors and local helpers are mapping boundaries, even as some staff juggle other duties.
BMC: housing phase, count February 2027
Dr. Daksha Shah from BMC shared that this phase is all about housing information; the actual population count will happen in February 2027.
Despite early hiccups with logistics, preparations are moving forward.