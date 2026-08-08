Mumbai law graduate dies by suicide, ex-girlfriend and sister booked

According to the victim's mother, he had been anxious for days after his past relationship with one of the accused while they were studying in Bangalore.

She said both sisters allegedly sent him threats, including a text message warning she would file a complaint, leaving him overwhelmed.

While the mother was speaking to her son's friend over the phone, he went into his bedroom and jumped from the 13th floor.

His mother then filed a police complaint; authorities are now investigating the two women's roles in the case.