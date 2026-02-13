Mumbai: Level 1 fire in Goregaon high-rise, no injuries reported
On Friday, February 13, 2026, around 9:11am a fire started in a ninth-floor bedroom of the 45-story DB Wood building in Goregaon East, Mumbai.
After a citizen alerted the Mumbai Fire Brigade, it was declared a Level 1 fire and contained before it could spread.
Fire contained before it could spread
The fire damaged electrical wiring and household items but stayed limited to one bedroom.
Firefighters worked fast with help from police, BMC staff, electricity company teams, and ambulance services.
Residents were evacuated to refuge areas and the terrace as a precaution; no injuries have been reported.
Cooling operations are underway now to prevent any flare-ups while officials investigate what sparked the blaze.
Reminder of past incidents
This isn't an isolated case—earlier reports have recorded other fires in Goregaon, including one that killed three people.
Friday's incident is a reminder of how crucial teamwork is during emergencies—and why staying alert in high-rises really matters.