Mumbai local stabbing follows open door dispute in heavy rain
India
A recent stabbing on a Mumbai local train, after an argument about keeping the door open during heavy rain, has sparked worries about safety.
Sadly, this isn't a one-off: earlier this year, another commuter was stabbed in a similar dispute.
With millions riding these packed trains daily, even small disagreements can escalate fast.
Overcrowding fuels Mumbai train tensions
Overcrowding is a big culprit.
Trains carry way more people than they're built for, so personal space disappears and tempers flare easily.