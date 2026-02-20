Mumbai: LPG cylinder blast during repair work leaves 4 injured India Feb 20, 2026

A sudden LPG cylinder blast during repair work at Dighe Chawl, Santacruz East, Mumbai, on Thursday evening left four people badly burned.

CCTV footage even caught the force of the explosion throwing an elderly man down a stairway.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, and reports differ on when the blaze was extinguished.