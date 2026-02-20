Mumbai: LPG cylinder blast during repair work leaves 4 injured
A sudden LPG cylinder blast during repair work at Dighe Chawl, Santacruz East, Mumbai, on Thursday evening left four people badly burned.
CCTV footage even caught the force of the explosion throwing an elderly man down a stairway.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot, and reports differ on when the blaze was extinguished.
The injured include Javed Abdul Shaikh (30), Avantika Ajay Gawade (45), Sumati Ramesh Gawade (65), and Yash Gawade (15).
Three of them—Shaikh, Avantika, and Sumati—sustained serious burns, while 15-year-old Yash is stable.
Three of them were later shifted to LTMG Sion Hospital for further care.
Further investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.