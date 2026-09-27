Mumbai Maggi packet found with insects, worms, Maharashtra FDA urged
India
A Mumbai customer says they found insects and worms in a Maggi noodles packet, even though it was still within its expiry date (February 2027).
This has sparked concerns about food safety, and there have been calls for the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration to take cognisance of the matter and collect samples of the concerned product for laboratory testing.
Nestle India stresses strict quality checks
Nestle India says it hasn't received any official complaint yet but is taking the claim seriously.
The company highlights its strict quality checks at every step, from sourcing ingredients to packaging.
We're committed to making sure all our products meet the highest standards before reaching you, a spokesperson shared.