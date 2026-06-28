Mumbai: Man held for distributing poison tablets at Muharram procession
What's the story
A major disaster was averted at a Muharram procession in Mumbai on Friday after police detained a man for allegedly distributing poisonous pills. The suspect, Fayyaz Premji, was arrested in Byculla after at least 11 people who consumed the pills fell ill. "I wanted to kill at least 15,000 people," he allegedly told police. The capsules were later found to contain zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical used in rat poison.
Health update
Victims out of danger
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and are now out of danger. One of the victims, Salman Sayed, complained of stomach pain and vomiting after consuming the pill. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena confirmed that Premji had mixed zinc phosphide in the capsules without any authorization.
Pill seizure
Large number of pills distributed
The police swiftly acted on the information and seized at least 14,900 pills from Premji. A preliminary estimate suggested a large number of these pills had already been distributed. DCP Meena also revealed that Premji had ordered 30,000 empty capsules and 50kg phosphorus for his operation. During the investigation, police found that the accused had spent several days filling capsules with the toxic substance at his premises, India Today reported.
Public intervention
Three women volunteers alerted police
It was the timely intervention of three women volunteers that saved thousands of lives on Friday. One volunteer noticed Premji distributing the pills suspiciously and alerted the police. An announcement was made through a loudspeaker, warning people against consuming the pills. When confronted by volunteers, Premji claimed that the capsules were immunity boosters, but the volunteers became suspicious when they opened one and found powder inside.
Confession and charges
Possible terror links being probed
After his arrest, Premji confessed that he intended to poison thousands of people participating in the procession. A case has been registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 123 for causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offense. The police are now investigating possible terror links and masterminds behind this conspiracy.