Mumbai: Man stabs co-passenger to death over alighting argument
Alok Kumar Singh, a 33-year-old math professor from Narsee Monjee College, was fatally stabbed at Malad station while getting off a Borivali-bound Mumbai local train.
The attacker, 27-year-old Omkar Shinde, used a stainless-steel tweezer to stab Singh multiple times after an argument over alighting and an apparent attempt to push past a woman in the doorway.
The accused was on the run for 12 hours
Singh's colleague tried to help, helped him sit on a bench, shouted for help and accompanied law enforcement officials, who then rushed Singh to Shatabdi Hospital, but Singh died from severe internal bleeding.
Police tracked down Shinde using CCTV footage and arrested him after a 12-hour search.
During questioning, Shinde admitted he acted out of anger but claimed he only meant to poke Singh.
He was remanded to police custody for five days.