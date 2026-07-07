Mumbai Mandala building collapse kills Akhtar Jahan and 4 children
India
A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Mandala area saw a four-story building collapse after heavy rain, killing Akhtar Jahan and her four children.
The family had noticed cracks nearby and were set to move out the very next day.
Only Jahan's husband survived, as he happened to be outside when disaster struck.
Owner and contractor arrested for negligence
The building had obvious structural issues that were overlooked. Authorities arrested the owner and contractor for negligence leading to deaths.
Rescue teams worked through the night, while Maharashtra's chief minister has promised ₹500,000 to the families of those killed.
This tragedy is a tough reminder of why safety checks matter in crowded cities like Mumbai.