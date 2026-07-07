Mumbai Mandala building collapse kills Akhtar Jahan and 4 children India Jul 07, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Mandala area saw a four-story building collapse after heavy rain, killing Akhtar Jahan and her four children.

The family had noticed cracks nearby and were set to move out the very next day.

Only Jahan's husband survived, as he happened to be outside when disaster struck.