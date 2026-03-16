Mumbai may see rare March rain on these dates
India
After days of scorching temperatures, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar may see light rain and thunderstorms on March 18-19.
Raigad and Ratnagiri are also under a yellow alert for showers, gusty winds, and lightning: definitely not your usual March weather.
Rain to bring down temperature from 40degC high
The rain is expected to bring Mumbai's temperature down to around 33 degrees Celsius from a five-year high of 40°C on March 10.
This cool-down may help reduce heat-related strain on people and services after three straight heatwave alerts earlier this month.
For locals tired of sweating it out, this rare March storm is a welcome change.