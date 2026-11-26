The email contains threats of grenade attacks across Mumbai and warns of IED blasts at Metro stations from November 27 to December 31.

It claims that IEDs have been planted at several locations, including Mahalaxmi, Science, and Acharya Metro stations, and Jalsa, the bungalow of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu.

The sender has also threatened attacks on the day of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert.