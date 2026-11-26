Mumbai mayor, BMC commissioner receive bomb threat email
What's the story
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide received a bomb threat email on Thursday. The message, purportedly from an individual identifying as "Hannah Mehler," threatens the Mayor's Office and other locations across the city, including the Mahalaxmi Jalsa Bungalow in Sion and at the Acharya Metro Station. This is the fifth such threat to be reported to the Mayor's office this year.
Threat details
Threats of IED blasts at metro stations
The email contains threats of grenade attacks across Mumbai and warns of IED blasts at Metro stations from November 27 to December 31.
It claims that IEDs have been planted at several locations, including Mahalaxmi, Science, and Acharya Metro stations, and Jalsa, the bungalow of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu.
The sender has also threatened attacks on the day of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert.
Recurring threats
Similar threats reported earlier this year
The Mayor's office has received similar emails earlier this year. In June, an email threatened to blow up the Mayor's official car and office, but no explosives were found during a search of the BMC headquarters.
A similar threat was reported in July after a comparable incident in Pune. On August 7, another email warned of blasts before Independence Day at various locations including Metro stations and schools.
October threat
No suspicious items found during search
In October, another email threatened attacks on the Mayor's office, Bachchan's home, and Dosanjh's concert venue at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
However, no suspicious items were found during the subsequent search.
Despite these threats, no actual attacks have been reported in any of these cases.
Further details about this latest threat and the actions taken by authorities are awaited.