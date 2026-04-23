Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde apologizes after BJP protest strands mother

Opposition slams protest, BJP cites permits

Opposition leaders slammed the protest for disrupting daily life, with Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut both voicing public frustration.

Prasad Lad Mahajan of the BJP said they had all the right permits and promised smoother protests next time.

Mayor Tawde still backed the cause, saying it supported the Women's Reservation Bill.

Meanwhile, officials said the SOP and required precautions needed to be followed to avoid chaos like this.