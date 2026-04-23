Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde apologizes after BJP protest strands mother
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has apologized after a BJP women's protest in Worli on April 21, 2026 left one woman stuck in traffic for more than an hour while heading to pick up her child.
The march was meant to push for women's rights, but it went viral for all the wrong reasons: a video showed a frustrated mother confronting BJP minister Prasad Lad Mahajan while trying to pick up her child from school.
Opposition slams protest, BJP cites permits
Opposition leaders slammed the protest for disrupting daily life, with Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut both voicing public frustration.
Prasad Lad Mahajan of the BJP said they had all the right permits and promised smoother protests next time.
Mayor Tawde still backed the cause, saying it supported the Women's Reservation Bill.
Meanwhile, officials said the SOP and required precautions needed to be followed to avoid chaos like this.