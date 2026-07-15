Mumbai mayor Tawade criticizes BMC report over Chembur tree collapse

Tawade called out the report, saying real responsibility lies with the city's departments, not just outside contractors.

A ₹7 lakh penalty "will not bring justice to the child," she said.

The tragedy has sparked public anger, with leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) demanding a new probe.

In response, state officials now plan tech-based health checks for roadside trees to help prevent this kind of accident in the future.