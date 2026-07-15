Mumbai mayor Tawade criticizes BMC report over Chembur tree collapse
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade is not happy with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) report on the tragic Chembur tree collapse, which killed 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava and injured five other kids.
The report let BMC's own Roads and Gardens teams off the hook, instead recommending penalties totaling ₹7 lakh against a contractor and consultant for nearby drain work.
Tawade says ₹7L penalty insufficient
Tawade called out the report, saying real responsibility lies with the city's departments, not just outside contractors.
A ₹7 lakh penalty "will not bring justice to the child," she said.
The tragedy has sparked public anger, with leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) demanding a new probe.
In response, state officials now plan tech-based health checks for roadside trees to help prevent this kind of accident in the future.