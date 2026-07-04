Mumbai metal company loses nearly ₹2cr in WhatsApp impersonation scam
India
A Mumbai metal company lost nearly ₹2 crore after an employee got a WhatsApp message from someone pretending to be the director, complete with his photo and a number claiming it was his personal number.
Believing it was legitimate, the employee transferred the money without double-checking.
Ahmedabad suspect arrested, nearly ₹1cr frozen
The company acted fast by calling the cyber helpline, who managed to freeze almost ₹1 crore. One suspect from Ahmedabad was arrested for helping set up the fake account.
Ironically, this happened just weeks after the director skipped a cyber safety seminar, reminding everyone how important it is to stay updated on online scams.