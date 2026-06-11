Mumbai Metro 3 riders get Airtel and Vi mobile connectivity
Good news for Mumbai Metro 3 riders: mobile connectivity is now live in some underground stations!
Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have switched on their networks, so you can call, text, and scroll at 16 Vi stations (Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk) and 10 Airtel stations (Aarey JVLR to BKC).
No more losing signal mid-ride.
MMRC says mobile coverage expanding
The rest of the line isn't connected yet. MMRC says mobile coverage will expand gradually as telecom infrastructure gets installed.
Vi and Airtel are working on it, but Reliance Jio hasn't started service underground because extra setup is needed.
The delay was mostly due to telecom fee disputes, which got sorted in May 2026 with a shared 25-year agreement between MMRC and all three operators.
Full connectivity is coming in stages!