Mumbai Metro 3 riders get Airtel and Vi mobile connectivity

MMRC says mobile coverage expanding

The rest of the line isn't connected yet. MMRC says mobile coverage will expand gradually as telecom infrastructure gets installed.

Vi and Airtel are working on it, but Reliance Jio hasn't started service underground because extra setup is needed.

The delay was mostly due to telecom fee disputes, which got sorted in May 2026 with a shared 25-year agreement between MMRC and all three operators.

Full connectivity is coming in stages!