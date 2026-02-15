Mumbai Metro accident: Local leader dies, 2 others critical

Contractors, consultants fined; safety audit ordered

The crash left the autorickshaw driver, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), fighting for life in hospital, while two others are stable.

In response, officials fined contractors ₹5 crore and consultants ₹1 crore; an executive engineer was suspended.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ordered a safety audit of all Metro works and announced ₹15 lakh compensation for Yadav's family.

Allegations have surfaced that workers cut corners on safety by skipping proper supervision during construction.