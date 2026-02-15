Mumbai Metro accident: Local leader dies, 2 others critical
A concrete slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line-4 in Mulund West fell on Saturday, crushing an autorickshaw and a car.
Ramdhan Yadav, a well-known local leader heading to a family wedding, died in the accident.
Five executives from the contractor and consulting firms were arrested soon after.
Contractors, consultants fined; safety audit ordered
The crash left the autorickshaw driver, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), fighting for life in hospital, while two others are stable.
In response, officials fined contractors ₹5 crore and consultants ₹1 crore; an executive engineer was suspended.
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ordered a safety audit of all Metro works and announced ₹15 lakh compensation for Yadav's family.
Allegations have surfaced that workers cut corners on safety by skipping proper supervision during construction.