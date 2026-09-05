Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 runs late nights for Ganeshotsav
India
Good news if you're out celebrating Ganeshotsav this year; Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line (Line 3) will run extra late from September 14 to September 25.
Last trains from Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR now leave at 12am instead of 10:30pm making it way easier to get around during the festival rush.
MMRC urges use of extended hours
The Aqua Line hits major spots like Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Worli, Mahalaxmi, and Girgaon, popular Ganesh mandals located near Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Worli, Mahalaxmi, and Girgaon.
MMRC has invited Mumbaikars to use these extended hours for safer, less stressful pandal hopping.
And if you're carrying a Ganesh idol with you, you're good as long as it's up to 18-inch and follows safety rules.