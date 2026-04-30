Mumbai Metro Line 1 maintenance slowdown sparks commuter stampede fears
Mumbai Metro Line 1 had a rough Thursday morning: maintenance work meant trains ran slower, leading to packed platforms and frustrated commuters.
One rider, Devvrat Mainhallikar, called the scene at 9am. "The crowd on the platform was stretched to the extreme in the morning at around 9am and a stampede was waiting to happen,".
With not enough staff or clear updates, many people tried to find other ways to get around.
Mumbai autos scarce, coach calls resurface
Commuters looking for autos hit a wall. There just weren't enough available.
The whole mess brought up old complaints: the metro still uses four-coach trains even though everyone's been asking for six.
Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad urged officials to finally fix these capacity issues and speed up plans for more coaches.
Metro officials say safety comes first but promise they're working on it.