Mumbai Metro Line 2A halted 90 minutes amid heavy rain
India
Mumbai Metro Line 2A had an unexpected 90-minute halt on Saturday morning between Dahisar East and Kandarpada, right when heavy rain was causing chaos in the city.
The timing was rough: this line is a lifeline for avoiding flooded roads during monsoon, so lots of commuters were affected.
MMOCL confirms services resumed after repairs
To keep people moving, metro officials switched to a single-line system between Dahanukarwadi and Dahisar East, while their tech teams hustled on repairs.
Thankfully, services were back to normal soon after.
As MMMOCL put it, "The technical issue has now been fully resolved, and Metro services on both tracks have resumed normal operations."