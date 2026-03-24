Mumbai Metro Line 3 glitch: Commuters stranded during rush hour

People shared their struggles online

People shared their struggles online: some reported being stranded for nearly 20 minutes between Aarey JVLR and SEEPZ, while others described stops around Santa Cruz and Bandra Colony with halts of about five to seven minutes and an additional roughly 10-minute hold at BKC.

Spotty network made it tough to get info or help, and vague emergency announcements only added to the stress.

The incident highlights how better communication is needed when things go wrong on this busy metro line.