Mumbai Metro Line 3 glitch: Commuters stranded during rush hour
Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aarey-Cuffe Parade) ran into its first big snag since opening, with a technical glitch during Monday rush hour.
Trains slowed or stopped for nearly half an hour around 8:45am leaving commuters stuck.
While officials described it as a minor technical glitch and said the issue was resolved within 10 minutes, many riders faced much longer delays.
People shared their struggles online
People shared their struggles online: some reported being stranded for nearly 20 minutes between Aarey JVLR and SEEPZ, while others described stops around Santa Cruz and Bandra Colony with halts of about five to seven minutes and an additional roughly 10-minute hold at BKC.
Spotty network made it tough to get info or help, and vague emergency announcements only added to the stress.
The incident highlights how better communication is needed when things go wrong on this busy metro line.