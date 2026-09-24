Mumbai Metro Line 3 to run overnight during Ganpati Visarjan
Mumbai is getting ready for Ganpati Visarjan on September 25, and the city's transport is stepping up big time.
Metro Line 3 will run all night so devotees can travel safely during late-night immersion processions that go into Saturday morning.
The goal? Make sure devotees gets to the major visarjan spots smoothly as the festival wraps up.
Mumbai suburban railways add night services
To help with the crowds (and avoid those legendary Mumbai traffic jams), Central Railway is rolling out 22 special night suburban services during the festival period, with Main Line services between CSMT and Kalyan/Thane and four Harbour Line services between CSMT and Panvel from September 25-26.
Harbour Line will have four extra services between CSMT and Panvel on visarjan night, while Western Railway adds 12 more trains from Churchgate to Virar, stopping at every station.
All these extra rides are meant to make travel easier for passengers returning after the immersion celebrations as crowds disperse across the city.