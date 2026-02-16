Mumbai Metro Line 4 segment falls on road, 1 dead
A piece of the under-construction Metro Line 4 in Mumbai fell onto the road on Saturday, landing on a rickshaw and a car.
One person, Ramdhan Yadav, lost his life, and three others were injured—one of them remains in critical condition.
Segment was reportedly installed without safety barricades
Turns out the collapsed segment was reportedly installed without proper safety barricades, even though contractors had already racked up over 50 violations.
Five people, including a project director, two project managers, a deputy manager and a supervisor, have been arrested.
The city's metro authority fined the companies ₹6 crore total and stopped all work for now.
Deputy CM orders full safety audit of the project
Mumbai's Deputy CM has ordered a full safety audit of the project and increased compensation for victims' families—₹15 lakh for the family of the deceased and other financial assistance for the injured.
The incident has sparked big questions about how safe our city's infrastructure projects really are.