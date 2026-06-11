Mumbai monsoon delayed to June 15 from usual June 11

Mumbai pre-monsoon showers, lakes below 13%

Right now, pre-monsoon showers and sticky humidity are hanging around.

Light rain or thundershowers are likely in Mumbai and nearby areas until June 14, with heavier rain possible from June 14-16 thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, water supply is a concern: city lakes are less than 13% full. Plus, developing El Nino conditions could make this year's monsoon weaker across India, adding to Mumbai's water stress.