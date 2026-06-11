Mumbai monsoon delayed to June 15 from usual June 11
India
Mumbai's monsoon is running a bit late this year: Weather reports now expect it around June 15, instead of the usual June 11.
While Maharashtra saw rains starting June 6 and spreading by June 10, Mumbai's turn is taking longer.
Mumbai pre-monsoon showers, lakes below 13%
Right now, pre-monsoon showers and sticky humidity are hanging around.
Light rain or thundershowers are likely in Mumbai and nearby areas until June 14, with heavier rain possible from June 14-16 thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.
Meanwhile, water supply is a concern: city lakes are less than 13% full. Plus, developing El Nino conditions could make this year's monsoon weaker across India, adding to Mumbai's water stress.