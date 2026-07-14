Mumbai monsoon pauses as IMD forecasts light drizzles, Saturday showers
India
After a week of heavy rain and soaring temperatures, Mumbai's monsoon has hit pause.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says we'll see light drizzles over the next few days, with moderate showers expected to return on Saturday.
Don't expect those intense downpours again until the end of July.
Mumbai totals 1,147mm this July
Mumbai has already received 1,147mm of rain this July, way above its usual monthly average.
But after July 8, rainfall dropped off sharply thanks to a monsoon break, El Nino effects, and some unusual cloud patterns (Madden-Julian Oscillation).
Dry winds from Central Asia and missing monsoon systems are keeping things dry for now.
No heavy rainfall has been forecast for Mumbai until the end of July.