Mumbai monsoon strands thousands as Vande Bharat video goes viral

Landslides halt Mumbai-Pune and suburban trains

Landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala section shut down Mumbai-Pune trains early Monday, and suburban lines between Karjat and Khopoli stopped after rain washed away track support.

On the Western line, local trains are running 15 to 20 minutes late due to flooding near Vasai Road and Virar.

Authorities say restoration is ongoing, so if you're traveling, check updates before heading out.