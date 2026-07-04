Mumbai monsoon surges, city records more than half July rainfall
India
Mumbai's monsoon has gone into overdrive, with more than half the city's usual July rainfall pouring down between July 1 and July 4.
IMD says Santacruz picked up 512mm and Colaba got 430mm, already hitting about 55% of what they usually see all month.
IMD issues Mumbai red alert
This sudden downpour comes right after a dry June, flipping the script from a 25% rain deficit to flooding streets and slowing trains, metros, and traffic.
Some areas like Bandra saw as much as 151mm in just one day.
With more heavy showers expected, IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby regions until Monday morning (July 6), so keep those umbrellas handy and plan ahead if you're heading out.