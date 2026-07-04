Mumbai monsoon surges, city records more than half July rainfall

IMD issues Mumbai red alert

This sudden downpour comes right after a dry June, flipping the script from a 25% rain deficit to flooding streets and slowing trains, metros, and traffic.

Some areas like Bandra saw as much as 151mm in just one day.

With more heavy showers expected, IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby regions until Monday morning (July 6), so keep those umbrellas handy and plan ahead if you're heading out.