Mumbai monsoon topples 1,700+ trees since July 1, kills 3
India
Mumbai's wild monsoon is causing chaos: Since July 1, more than 1,700 trees and branches have come crashing down thanks to heavy rain and strong winds.
It's way more than last year, and the fallout has been serious: traffic jams, damaged property, and, sadly, three lives lost, including an 11-year-old student, when a tree fell on the student's school bus in Chembur.
Winds peaked July 5-6 at 90km/h
The worst days were July 5 and 6 with wind speeds up to 90km per hour.
Western suburbs saw the most incidents (693), but both the island city (510) and eastern suburbs (508) were hit too.
The victims included an 18-year-old in Aarey Colony and a senior citizen in Kurla West.