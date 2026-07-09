Mumbai monsoon topples 1,700+ trees since July 1, kills 3 India Jul 09, 2026

Mumbai's wild monsoon is causing chaos: Since July 1, more than 1,700 trees and branches have come crashing down thanks to heavy rain and strong winds.

It's way more than last year, and the fallout has been serious: traffic jams, damaged property, and, sadly, three lives lost, including an 11-year-old student, when a tree fell on the student's school bus in Chembur.