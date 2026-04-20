Mumbai officials consider underground local train routes to ease crowding
India
Mumbai's iconic local trains could be heading underground to finally tackle the never-ending rush.
With severe space constraints making more tracks above ground difficult, railway officials are eyeing new underground routes on both the Central (CSMT to Kalyan) and Western (Churchgate to Virar) lines.
The goal? Safer, less cramped rides for everyone.
MRVC studies Churchgate-Mumbai Central and CSMT-Parel
The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation is looking into studying a section of the Churchgate-Mumbai Central corridor for an underground route, plus adding extra lines between CSMT and Parel.
While it's all still in early planning, going underground could really ease crowding and even free up some city space, a big win for daily commuters if it happens.