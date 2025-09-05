Mumbai on alert after threat of '34 human-bombs, 400kg RDX' 

The Mumbai Traffic Control Room said it received a bomb threat on Friday, warning of attacks planned for Anant Chaturdashi. The threat was allegedly issued by an organization called "Lashkar-e-Jihadi," which claimed that 34 "human bombs" had been planted in vehicles across the city. The message warned of a major explosion involving 400kg of RDX and claimed it could kill one crore people.

Threat '14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India' "A claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organization, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi,' says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India." "The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast," the Mumbai Police said.

Security measures Mumbai Police steps up security The Mumbai Police has stepped up security across the state in light of the threat. "All angles of the threat are being investigated," they said. This is not the first bomb threat that Mumbai has received recently. On Sunday, a 43-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax threat to blow up the Kalwa railway station. In August, the ISKCON Temple in Girgaon received a bomb threat email, which was later found to be a hoax.