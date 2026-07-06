Mumbai on red alert after landslide on just-opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway
India
Mumbai is on red alert after heavy rains triggered a landslide on the just-opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
In Uttar Pradesh, a court ordered police to pay up for wrongfully detaining someone.
Around the world, Iran honored Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Sri Lanka is investigating a deadly prison clash that left at least eight inmates dead.
Neymar ends international career, England advance
Big football news: Neymar has retired from international play after Brazil's tough loss to Norway in the World Cup.
Meanwhile, England edged out Mexico three-two and moves on to the quarterfinals.