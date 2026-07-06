Mumbai on red alert after landslide on just-opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway India Jul 06, 2026

Mumbai is on red alert after heavy rains triggered a landslide on the just-opened Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

In Uttar Pradesh, a court ordered police to pay up for wrongfully detaining someone.

Around the world, Iran honored Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Sri Lanka is investigating a deadly prison clash that left at least eight inmates dead.