Mumbai on yellow alert for thunderstorms and Palghar orange alert
Heads up, Mumbai! Starting July 30, the city is under a yellow alert for thunderstorms, possible lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds up to 60km/h.
Palghar's got an orange alert for July 31 with even heavier rain expected.
So if you're out and about, keep an eye on the skies.
Multiple districts under orange alerts
It's not just Mumbai: Raigad, Dhule, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, and the Pune ghats are all under orange alerts today. Jalgaon could see extremely heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Pune have yellow alerts in place.
Depression over Odisha to bring rain
Meteorologists say a deep depression over Odisha is pulling in moisture from the Arabian Sea, so expect more rain as it moves toward central India.
While Mumbai saw only light showers recently (Colaba: 4.8mm; Santacruz: 0.1mm), its suburbs have already racked up above-normal rainfall this July with 1,490mm recorded so far.