Mumbai onion prices nearly double to ₹60-70 per kg

Fewer trucks are bringing onions into Vashi, down to 60-70 from the usual 100.

Lasalgaon, India's one of the country's largest onion markets, is seeing arrivals drop by one-half and premium onions there cost ₹55 per kg, the highest price in two years.

Traders expect prices could keep rising until more supplies arrive from Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Plus, the late Kharif harvest could be delayed, so things might not improve soon.

As Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the state onion growers' association, puts it, "In October, we will get a clearer picture of late Kharif production once sowing is completed."