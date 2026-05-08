Mumbai opens 1.2-km GMLR flyover late May or early June
India
Mumbai's getting a big upgrade: the new 1.2-kilometer flyover on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) is opening by late May or early June.
This is the first phase of the GMLR, aiming to cut down travel time and make life a bit less hectic for daily commuters.
GMLR twin tunnels due 2027
The flyover runs from Dindoshi Court to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, with six lanes, footpaths, and an elevated roundabout.
It'll help clear up traffic on the Western Express Highway right away, especially for those heading east.
And by 2027, when GMLR's twin tunnels are ready, crossing Mumbai east-to-west should get even smoother.
The full project wraps up in 2028, so better commutes are finally within sight!