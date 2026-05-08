Mumbai opens 1.2-km GMLR flyover late May or early June

GMLR twin tunnels due 2027

The flyover runs from Dindoshi Court to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, with six lanes, footpaths, and an elevated roundabout.

It'll help clear up traffic on the Western Express Highway right away, especially for those heading east.

And by 2027, when GMLR's twin tunnels are ready, crossing Mumbai east-to-west should get even smoother.

The full project wraps up in 2028, so better commutes are finally within sight!