Mumbai: Photographer hit by iron rod at Worli-Sewri connector
India
On Friday evening, a 23-year-old photographer named Ganesh Vishnu Budhale was hit on the head by an iron rod that fell from the under-construction Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector in Mumbai.
The rod slipped from a worker's hands while reinforcing the bridge piers and bounced off a barricade—protective sheets or nets were not visible, according to some accounts.
Site engineer booked for negligence
Locals rushed Budhale to Gleneagles Hospital, where he received stitches and is now stable—he's expected to go home soon.
Police have registered a case against the in-charge site engineer for negligence.
Meanwhile, MMRDA will cover Budhale's treatment costs and has ordered a full review of safety measures at the site to help prevent anything like this from happening again.