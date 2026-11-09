Mumbai police arrest 2 after illegal entry at Ram Mandir
India
On Saturday evening, a group entered the Ram Mandir in the Aarey area, Mumbai without permission.
They reportedly threatened the security guard over turning on the lights, performed an aarti, and damaged both a board and a religious banner before leaving.
Police have arrested two people so far.
Police book 15 over online posts
Fifteen people have also been booked for allegedly spreading discord through social media posts that called people to join the event.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV, and police say they are still investigating.