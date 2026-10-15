Mumbai Police arrest Indore's Pankaj Gupta in 150cr cyber fraud
India
Mumbai Police have arrested Pankaj Gupta, a graphic designer from Indore, for his role in a huge cyber fraud case.
Gupta is accused of creating and spreading 2,805 fake Android apps, disguised as government or utility services, that tricked 9,673 people across India and led to losses of about ₹150 crore.
Pankaj Gupta accused of selling apps
The investigation kicked off after a Mumbai senior citizen lost ₹5.62 lakh to a fake bank call.
Tracing digital clues led police to Gupta's in Indore.
He reportedly stored stolen data on rented servers and sold each malicious app for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 to cybercrime networks in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Police are now working to track down others involved in this massive operation.