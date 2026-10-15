Mumbai Police arrest Indore's Pankaj Gupta in 150cr cyber fraud

The investigation kicked off after a Mumbai senior citizen lost ₹5.62 lakh to a fake bank call.

Tracing digital clues led police to Gupta's in Indore.

He reportedly stored stolen data on rented servers and sold each malicious app for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 to cybercrime networks in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Police are now working to track down others involved in this massive operation.